Dan Henninger: Time for America to 'get back to work, get vaccinated and get back to normalcy'

Wall Street Journal editorial page deputy editor Dan Henninger told "The Story" Thursday that now is the time for society to reopen as more people receive coronavirus vaccines.

HENNINGER: The data suggests that it [normalcy] is returning. A lot more people are getting vaccinated and the White House keeps saying the previous administration left them with a COVID mess. What the previous administration left them with were three excellent vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Those vaccines are now beginning to have an effect.

The second corner being turned is the economy is clearly recovering. Jobless claims this week were way down. People are going back to work. Even states like New York and California are beginning to reopen. So the economy is reviving. Hopefully the nearly $2 trillion bill that the president signed today will be the last of these multi-trillion dollar bills that we have to see to revive the economy. Now it's time for people to get back to work, get vaccinated and get back to normalcy. I think we're going to see that very quickly.

Keeping people on unemployment longer is a disincentive to work. A lot of this money indeed is a disincentive to work. There's a contradiction in there. Employers in construction are saying they cannot find workers to do the jobs that are available right now. If people are deterred from taking the jobs because of the COVID relief bill the Democrats just passed, employers are going to have trouble finding people to work and at some point, the Biden administration is going to have to deal with the contradictions inherent in this bill they just passed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SEGMENT