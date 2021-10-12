Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Crenshaw calls for Mayorkas' impeachment amid border crisis: 'Deliberate dereliction' of duty

Texas Republican slams Homeland Security secretary's 'refusal' to enforce laws

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Crenshaw calls for Mayorkas' impeachment amid border crisis: 'Deliberate dereliction' of duty Video

Crenshaw calls for Mayorkas' impeachment amid border crisis: 'Deliberate dereliction' of duty

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, sounds off on the Biden admin.'s handling of the border crisis on 'Fox & Friends.'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, called for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday over the department's "refusal to actually enforce the laws of our country" at the southern border.

JULIO ROSAS SLAMS BIDEN'S BORDER WALL HALT: CONTRACTORS BEING PAID TO NOT WORK

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: I think there's very clear examples of a deliberate dereliction of constitutional duty on the part of the secretary of Homeland Security -- to protect this country. It actually is very little to do with the cancelation of the border wall contracts. I think that's infuriating, but the real dereliction of duty is simply a refusal to actually enforce the laws of our country. Those laws might be our asylum process laws, those laws might be internal enforcement inside where deportations are necessary, those laws might be simply crossing the border illegally. And the only action that DHS has taken has been against those border agents trying to do their job on horseback, trying to stop people from rushing the border. So it's -- this is very deliberate since the intent matters when you're accusing somebody of what is effectively a crime. And in this case, I think it deserves impeachment. Absolutely.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Crenshaw on supply shortages, vaccine mandates, border crisis, new book Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.