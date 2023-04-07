Daily Show mocks 'racism,' 'sexism' of Jill Biden for inviting Iowa women’s basketball team after loss

The Daily Show mocked First Lady Jill Biden ’s botched attempt to invite both the winner and loser of the women’s college basketball team to the White House on Thursday night. Using unusually strong language for the left-leaning program, the show's comics called out Biden's "racism" and "sexism."

"Come on, Jill Biden, you are trying to turn the White House into a participation trophy," Daily Show guest host Roy Wood Jr. said.

"Nobody likes participation trophies! Even the kids don’t like participation trophies! Nobody! Nobody has ever came home after school after the big game with their trophy like, ‘Yo, check it out, I struck out 12 times!’"

"This issue comes down to one word," Wood Jr. said, "and that word is sexism."

"Racism," Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic said at the same time.

The comedian was responding to comments that Jill Biden made after the LSU women's basketball team won their first championship. While it is tradition that only the winning team visits the White House, she said she wanted to invite the University of Iowa Hawkeyes team as well "because they played such a good game."

Reese shot down the suggestion as "A JOKE" in a viral response with 22.4 million views on Twitter.

Reese, a star player for LSU, has refused to back down from the comments, claiming that the team would go to the Obamas’ house instead for a celebration.

Biden’s spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, claimed that the first lady meant no disrespect over the remarks.

"The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX," Valdivia said.

"Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House."

Reese became the center of a different national controversy after she taunted the opposing team, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, during the women’s championship match.

The gestures quickly drew massive attention online and sparked a serious debate online and in the media over the role of trash talk in sports. Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann later apologized after calling Reese a "f---ing idiot."

"I apologize for being uninformed last night about the back story on this. I don't follow hoops, college or pro, men or women. I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong," Olbermann wrote.

