LSU's Angel Reese: Team didn't want Jill Biden coming into locker room before national title game

LSU star Angel Reese revealed on Tuesday the Tigers team that defeated Iowa for the national championship over the weekend did not want first lady Jill Biden coming to the locker room before the game.

Reese appeared on the "Paper Route" podcast and said Biden was supposed to visit both teams before the game as she attended the national championship in Dallas. At least for the Tigers, Reese said it did not end up happening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Apparently she was supposed to come to our locker room before the game, but we said ‘no.’ She was supposed to come to our locker room and go to Iowa’s locker room. I don’t know if she talked to them. I don’t know if she did," she said.

"But we said we didn’t want to. We didn’t want her coming into the locker room."

Reese suggested part of the issue stemmed from President Biden’s pre-tournament picks. The president had Villanova winning the women’s national championship with Iowa making the Elite Eight and LSU losing in the Round of 32 to No. 6 Michigan. LSU and Villanova were in the same region.

"I think Joe Biden had put somebody else to win the national championship," she added. "He didn’t even put us on his bucket to get out of Baton Rouge, so I was like, bet… I think that he said we were going to lose to Michigan or something."

BULLS' PATRICK BEVERLEY DISHES ON ANGEL REESE, CAITLIN CLARK TRASH TALK: 'A HOOPER IS A HOOPER'

Jill Biden said on Monday she would potentially ask the president to invite Iowa after the Hawkeyes’ performance.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," the first lady said in Denver. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Reese called the suggestion "A JOKE" and later did not back down from the comments, saying the team would go to the Obamas’ house instead.

Biden’s spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, explained the first lady meant no disrespect over the remarks.

"The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX," Valdivia said. "Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear whether Reese and the Tigers will end up at the White House at all.