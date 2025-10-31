Cuomo warns New Yorkers to ‘be afraid’ with city’s future on the line in closing stretch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo issued a final warning to residents as early voting began, saying New Yorkers should be "afraid" if his opponent wins.

"New Yorkers are afraid. That's why you see this big turnout, and they should be afraid," said Cuomo on "America’s Newsroom" Friday.

The former governor is locked in a three-way race with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Throughout the campaign, Cuomo has positioned himself as the counter to Mamdani’s socialist platform.

Fox News polling shows Mamdani’s lead shrinking as Election Day approaches, narrowing what remains a 16-point gap. Still, Cuomo insists the "historic" early-voting turnout shows he’s in the running.

Cuomo has repeatedly warned that Mamdani’s lack of political experience and his plans for a rent freeze and higher business taxes would put New York’s economy at risk.

During a visit to Harlem Thursday, he predicted trouble ahead if Mamdani wins.

"I do not believe the city of New York has a future if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor," said Cuomo, a stance he didn’t back down from on Friday.

"He’s a socialist on the Democratic line, and I’m a Democrat on an independent line. But he is a socialist. New York has no long-term future as a socialist city," he said.

"We believe in corporate America. We believe in entrepreneurism. We believe in opportunity. We believe in jobs. That's what makes the engine run."

Cuomo also criticized Mamdani’s past statements on law enforcement, labeling him "anti-law and order."

Mamdani appeared on "The Story" earlier this month and apologized for past comments on social media calling the New York City Police Department "racist, anti‑queer & a major threat to public safety" in 2020. He also said he’s made a similar apology to officers of the NYPD privately.

Cuomo framed the election as not just a reflection of New York City, but of the broader struggle inside the Democratic Party.

"We’ve had a long-simmering battle in the Democratic Party, where you’ve had this extreme far left," he said.

"I’m a moderate Democrat. This is a battle between that extreme left and moderate mainstream Democrats," he said.

Appealing to Republican and moderate voters, Cuomo stressed that his campaign is about saving New York City from what he views as ideological extremes. He urged Sliwa to drop out of the race to give his campaign a better chance. While polls show Cuomo would gain ground in that hypothetical, he still falls behind Mamdani.

With early voting underway and Election Day just days away, Cuomo made a last appeal to moderates and conservatives.

"The future of New York City is at stake," he warned.

"We need public safety, we need law and order, we need jobs coming back to New York, we need to make it more affordable, and we need someone who knows how to get something done."

"I am tested, and I am proven, and I represent all New Yorkers, Democrats, Republicans, independents. It doesn't matter to me. I represent all New Yorkers," said Cuomo.