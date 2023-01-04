Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Matt Gaetz responds after Trump urges support for McCarthy: 'Sad!'

Gaetz says Trump's endorsement of embattled Republican 'change neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote.'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Newt Gingrich rips Republican holdouts as 'blackmailers': 'Don't know what their endgame is' Video

Newt Gingrich rips Republican holdouts as 'blackmailers': 'Don't know what their endgame is'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticizes House Republicans who refused to support Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, calling their opposition equivalent to a 'temper tantrum.'

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican congressman-elect who rose to prominence under former President Trump’s wing, went rogue after the former president endorsed GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for House Speaker.

Gaetz told Fox News Digital that Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy for speaker has not changed the congressman’s view on the former president or GOP leader, nor has swayed his vote.

"Sad!" Gaetz said in a Wednesday statement. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote."

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON MCCARTHY AND HOUSE SPEAKER DRAMA

"Sad!" Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in a Wednesday statement reacting to former President Trump's endorsement of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for House Speaker. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote."

"Sad!" Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in a Wednesday statement reacting to former President Trump's endorsement of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for House Speaker. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote." (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Gaetz has led the House Freedom Caucus charge against the GOP leader’s speakership bid, where he and 19 other Republican members have frozen the House in opposition to McCarthy while solidifying their support behind Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Jordan, however, has said that he does not want the job and endorsed McCarthy for speaker on the House floor on Tuesday, encouraging holdouts to vote for the GOP leader. Gaetz has pointed to Jordan's hesitance to seek the job as a mark of a good leader. 

Wednesday saw Trump break his silence on the contentious House speaker race that saw three ballots for the first time since 1923.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been nominated by the GOP holdouts for speaker. Jordan, however, does not want the job and endorsed McCarthy for speaker on the House floor on Tuesday, encouraging holdouts to vote for the GOP leader.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been nominated by the GOP holdouts for speaker. Jordan, however, does not want the job and endorsed McCarthy for speaker on the House floor on Tuesday, encouraging holdouts to vote for the GOP leader. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT," the 2024 presidential candidate continued.

"Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!" Trump predicted.

The House voted to elect a speaker three times Tuesday after McCarthy repeatedly failed to secure enough support to win a majority of members present. It was the first time since 1923 that the House failed on the first vote for a speaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though McCarthy has Trump's support, he is opposed by 20 or so GOP lawmakers who argue that he is insufficiently conservative and claim he has failed to make certain assurances about rules changes that would decentralize power in the House.

Democrats were united in support for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to be the next speaker over the three votes and many of their members mocked the GOP divisions on social media and in comments to the press.

The House will continue voting today until a speaker is elected.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics