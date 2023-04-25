Congress must focus Hunter Biden corruption evidence: Andy McCarthy

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said House Republican lawmakers must focus on the core of the Hunter Biden influence-peddling case Tuesday on " The Story ."

ANDY MCCARTHY: There has been a lot of talk about potential crimes that arise out of what I would call the broader investigation of the Bidens. You were just referring to the subset of these kind of finite, comparatively minor charges that Hunter Biden could face.

The more important thing for the country, obviously, is these piles of money that were coming from foreign powers, some of them hostile to the United States, into the Biden family coffers and I think Republicans are making a mistake if they set the bar at suggesting that he should be, that anybody should be, indicted over this, because a lot of things that are more serious in terms of national security may not necessarily be indictable conduct. And what I mean by distinguishing rights from privileges is if you were to indict someone for money laundering or doing work for a foreign power without registering with the government or even tax evasion, you would have a presumption of innocence in court because your right to liberty would be at stake. But when we give you the privilege of wielding the power of the United States, that's not a right, and you don't get a presumption of innocence.

What the framers were concerned about when they put the impeachment clauses into the Constitution, for example, was the possibility that the awesome powers of the presidency could fall under the influence of hostile foreign powers. That's one of the big reasons we have impeachment in the Constitution. Congress has, what I would say, is a responsibility to get to the bottom of what the corruption evidence is, and I wouldn't worry about whether the corruption evidence turns out to be criminal or not, because that's a secondary issue.