Colorado pledges not to enforce gender identity rules for Christian children's camp after lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX—Colorado has formally agreed to exclude religious children's camps from the state's transgender accomodation licensing requirements after a Christian camp filed a federal lawsuit.

In a new settlement agreement shared first with Fox News Digital, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood said it would not force Camp IdRaHaJe or other faith-based children's resident camps to adopt new gender identity rules in order to maintain a state license.

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) amended its state licensing rules in February to incorporate the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA). Under the new rules, children's resident camps in the state that are considered "places of public accommodation" must allow campers access to showers, sleeping and dressing facilities that align with the campers' gender identity. The department previously implemented gender identity rules regarding bathrooms in 2018.

Camp IdRaHaJe, which derives its name from the hymn, "I’d Rather Have Jesus," is a Christian children’s summer camp for kids ages 6 to 17 that has operated in the state since 1948.

CHRISTIAN SUMMER CAMP SUES COLORADO OVER NEW TRANSGENDER RULE

The camp filed a legal complaint in May after allegedly being denied a request for a religious exemption last year. It argued that the state's new gender rules violate its religious beliefs.

Last week, Colorado agreed to update the language in its licensing regulations, clarifying that "churches, synagogues, mosques or any other place that is principally used for religious purposes" are not considered "places of public accommodation" and are thus not beholden to the gender identity rules.

It also agreed not to "cite, suspend its license, revoke its license or otherwise take enforcement action" against Camp IdRaHaJe based on alleged noncompliance with these regulations.

"This is a great victory for Camp IdRaHaJe, which is now protected from state action that would force it to comply with radical gender ideology policies that violate its deeply held religious beliefs," Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Ryan Tucker told Fox News Digital. "Thankfully, Colorado has also rightfully clarified that organizations principally used for religious purposes are now exempt from the new gender ideology rules."

Tucker, one of Camp IdRaHaJe's legal representatives, said the agreement should provide "a sigh of relief" for other religious camps in the deep blue state.

4-H FEDERALLY FUNDED CAMPS UNDER FIRE FOR CABINING KIDS, ADULT COUNSELORS BY 'IDENTITY'

Although it was "unfortunate that it took a federal lawsuit" to solve the dispute, Camp IdRaHaJe is thrilled to put this behind them and get back to "focusing on the mission they've been called to," he added.

Guidelines on the department's website were updated on June 20 clarifying that churches and camps used for religious purposes are excluded from these gender regulations. A memo was also sent out reflecting this update as well as the following statement:

"These rules were adopted for the sole purpose of incorporating CADA into CDEC’s rules and do not alter, modify, or supersede the requirements of CADA or its implementing regulations," the Colorado Department of Early Childhood said.

The department "has never interpreted or enforced licensing rules to require adherence to CADA and its accompanying rules unless a facility is a 'place of public accommodation' and this memo serves to formally confirm that interpretation," it continued.

"We are glad to support Camp Id-Ra-Ha-Je’s understanding of their ability to provide a Christian camp experience to kids. The CDEC did not take any enforcement action against Camp Id-Ra-Ha-Je related to any of the licensing regulations raised in the lawsuit and the camp was never under a threat of closure," said Dr. Lisa Roy, CDEC executive director.

ADF said it voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit on Tuesday.