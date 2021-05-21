CNN's Don Lemon says he's not 'political' while declaring Republican Party 'obsolete'

Left-wing CNN host Don Lemon simultaneously declared Friday he was "not a political person" and that Republicans were "obsolete" and had collectively lost their "sanity."

"The only party now that is operating in reality is the Democratic Party. The Republican Party is obsolete," he said. "The Republican Party is not living and dealing in reality. So you cannot negotiate with a party that doesn't operate on logic."

On "New Day," Lemon called for the GOP to be "restructured," although it was unclear what he meant.

"I don't think the Republican Party at this point … can be changed. It has gone way too far, and it's just sad to see," Lemon said. "I'm not a political person. I'm a person who lives in reality. I'm a journalist. I can see and I can hear and I can think, and there is no reason to believe that the Republicans are going to start playing fairly and going to start operating as a party of sanity."

While Lemon dismissed the party as "obsolete," Republicans hold 50 U.S. Senate seats and nearly took back the majority in the 2020 House elections, despite President Biden's victory. Republicans also hold a majority of state governorships.

In an appearance this week on liberal MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch's podcast, Lemon praised the Democratic Party's brand, although he said it at times was too "weak," according to The Hill.

"I think they have great morals, and they have great values," Lemon said. "But I think that they are terrible at politics. And I think they have to become more cunning."

Lemon, who recently rebranded his show as "Don Lemon Tonight," is a reliable anti-Republican, pro-Democratic voice on CNN's liberal primetime lineup.

"That would only make sense if he was saying "I'm not a political person, but I play one on TV,'" NewsBusters writer Tim Graham told Fox News of Lemon's comments.