CNN’s Don Lemon slammed as ‘dishonest and openly partisan’ for dismissing Biden’s false comments

CNN’s Don Lemon was called out as "incredibly dishonest and openly partisan" on Monday night for claiming President Biden simply misspoke about the new Georgia voting law, when even the liberal Washington Post has accused him of lying.

The Post knocked Biden last week for falsely claiming Georgia's new law "ends voting hours early," giving him its harshest rating of Four Pinocchios for spreading the misinformation. But over on CNN, Lemon had Biden’s back and blamed Republicans for making a fuss over misinformation spread by the president.

BIDEN EARNS ‘FOUR PINOCCHIOS’ FROM WASHINGTON POST FOR FALSE CLAIM ABOUT GEORGIA VOTING LAW

"Get this, Republicans have a new talking point, trying to turn Trump’s big lie onto Joe Biden, saying Joe Biden is lying about what’s in Georgia’s new voting law that restricts ballot access," Lemon said as the CNN on-screen graphic said "New GOP talking point: Trying to turn Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ on to Biden for misspeaking about Georgia’s voting law."

Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote Biden's claim couldn't be substantiated and slapped him with the sharpest ruling of Four Pinocchios for his repeated falsehood.

"WTF is this? Biden was just ‘misspeaking’ and not lying? This Don Lemon chyron is so incredibly dishonest and openly partisan, showing no regard for the facts about Georgia's voting law," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote to accompany a series of images from "CNN Tonight."

CBS GOES DARK ON DESANTIS, AVOIDS MENTIONING '60 MINUTES' REPORT ON MORNING, EVENING NEWS PROGRAMS

Another fact-check by The Dispatch said comparisons by Biden and others of the law to "Jim Crow" policies was "incredibly disingenuous."

CNN’s lower third chyrons were famously snarky and anti-Trump during the previous administration, editorializing with statements such as, "Angry Trump uses propaganda video, produced by government employees at taxpayers' expense."

Other Trump-era CNN chyrons included, "Comics take Trump to task over hate-filled attacks," "Trump vindictive at impeachment acquittal ‘celebration,’" "Trump goes on rambling tweet binge while running country" and "Trump’s power grab levels assault on American justice."

Lemon’s excuses for Biden came days after CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale admitted Biden wasn’t truthful about the Georgia law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is misleading for two reasons," Dale wrote about Biden’s claim the state will close polling places at 5 p.m.

"First, the new law does not change Georgia's Election Day voting hours, which still end at 7 p.m. Second, while the law does set a default end time of 5 p.m. for early voting on weekdays and on Saturdays, counties were already allowed to end early voting at 5 p.m. under the previous law. The new law gives counties the option to offer early voting as late as 7 p.m. if they want to."

In the eyes of Lemon, it seems both the Washington Post and his colleague, Dale, spout GOP talking points.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.