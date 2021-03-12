Tim Scott responds to Don Lemon rant: People at 'wit's end' over Black conservatives speaking their minds

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said there are always some people at their "wit's end" over African American conservatives speaking their minds, in response to a recent rant against him by left-wing CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Reacting on "America's Newsroom" to Lemon shouting at him for saying "woke supremacy" was as bad as white supremacy, Scott said both have their roots in racism and discrimination.

"It was the woke supremacists, by the way, who said that me and Herschel Walker were the coon squad," Scott said. "If you watch the folks who are yelling the loudest right now, it includes people who are at their wit's end because there are African-Americans willing to speak their minds from a conservative perspective.

"Why that requires people to threaten my life, to have a security detail because I decide to stand up for my values, my convictions based on my faith, I don't understand that. Don Lemon can say whatever Don Lemon wants to say. Until he has taken a serious look at what's happening on his side of the aisle and come out strong against that, we're going to continue to have a conversation in America that keeps us divided and not building a bridge so that we can live in this nation together."

Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican, also took a hit from MSNBC's Joy Reid last week. Essentially calling him a token, Reid said he provided a "patina of diversity" to a GOP press conference opposing a dramatic increase to the minimum wage. Reid, who has a history of penning bigoted blog posts, neglected to play a clip of Scott speaking at the event, instead focusing on his skin color.

Scott also reacted Friday to the facet of the $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Biden that includes specific monies for farmers of color.

"Terrible policy," he said. "It shouldn't fly at all. It is too heavy to fly. Think about this. As an African-American who has felt the burden of racism, the last thing I would ever want to do is discriminate against other people. So when you have a farm program that is designed specifically for the exclusion of white farmers who are struggling as well, that is un-American."

Scott addressed President Biden's primetime address on the one-year anniversary of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, taking a shot at him for not giving proper credit to the rapid vaccine development to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.

"Unbelievable to be honest with you. Let's take a look back at 2020. It was NBC News that said they had to fact check President Trump who said we would have a vaccine within a year. They said it would take a a miracle. What did President Trump produce? A miracle," he said.