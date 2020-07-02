CNN skips Trump remarks amid positive jobs report, critics say network 'transparently biased'

President Trump spoke at a pair of events on Thursday but CNN didn’t bother to carry either of them live and critics feel the decision proves the network is so “transparently biased against the president that it damages CNN more than Trump.”

At the first event, Trump spoke about the Labor Department's June jobs report, which showed that employers added 4.8 million jobs in June — the biggest increase on record — and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent. CNN decided it wasn’t newsworthy and failed to carry the president’s remarks live.

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall wasn’t surprised that CNN skipped Trump’s remarks.

“Airing a live announcement that was clearly going to provide good news on the economy doesn't fit with CNN's predisposition that the economy is in decline,” McCall told Fox News. “But the Trump remarks were surely newsworthy and most Americans are eager to hear some positive news.”

Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale took notice that only one news network ignored the remarks.

CNN has declined to air various Trump events in recent memory, including last month’s Tulsa, Okla. rally that attracted a record-setting audience on Fox News.

“It is one thing to decline to broadcast Trump political rallies or ceremonial appearances, but a presidential statement on the employment situation in the nation, particularly on the heels of mass layoffs caused by COVID-19 is certainly newsworthy,” McCall added.

Trump spoke at the Spirit of America Showcase later in the day and CNN ignored that event, too.

“CNN can decide not to cover whatever it chooses, but its choices are so transparently biased against the president that it damages CNN more than Trump. CNN is simply signaling to people to get their information elsewhere, which based on the ratings, a lot of people are doing,” Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The most-watched show on CNN during the second quarter of 2020 was “Cuomo Prime Time," which finished No. 17 overall in cable news behind 13 Fox News and three MSNBC programs.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.