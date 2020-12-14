CNN's Chris Cuomo avoids new sexual harassment claim against brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN's most-watched anchor Chris Cuomo ignored the newly-surfaced sexual harassment claim against one of the country's most prominent Democrats, who also happens to be his brother.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has received plenty of praise from the mainstream media over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, maybe graduating to a different job as he is reportedly on President-elect Biden's shortlist of potential attorney general nominees.

However, Cuomo's political aspirations may be put on hold after a former aide took to Twitter on Sunday and made a stunning claim against the popular Democratic governor.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," Lindsey Boylan tweeted. "Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

"Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it," Boylan continued. "No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman."

Boylan, who has become a political figure of her own in New York City, served in Cuomo's administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She did not provide details of any alleged incidents or name witnesses, and she has not responded to an inquiry from Fox News. She accused the governor's office of being a "toxic" work environment earlier in December.

Cuomo's office told Fox News that there was no truth to the claims.

The controversial story about the New York governor was not addressed by "Cuomo Prime Time" host on Monday night, along with the rest of his on-air colleagues who also avoided the subject throughout the day.

Cuomo's stature as a so-called straight news anchor was drawn into question as his governor brother was a frequent guest on his show in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The interviews were seen as a major conflict of interest throughout the pandemic, especially as scrutiny over the governor's handling of nursing homes in his state intensified. At one point, CNN’s Cuomo even admitted he was "not objective” when reporting on his brother.

“Obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I'll never be objective. Obviously, I think you're the best politician in the country,” he told his brother on air.

“But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing's perfect, you'll have your critics, but I've never seen anything like what you did and that's why I'm so happy to have had you on this show and I hope you know that,” he continued.

The governor thanked the CNN anchor for the "sweet talk."

Shortly after the interview ended, Cuomo reiterated to his viewers, "He's my big brother. I love him. Of course, I'm not objective."

Chris Cuomo and the rest of CNN were far from the only ones who avoided the governor's newest controversy. MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC all skipped on-air coverage of Boylan's claims 24 hours after Boylan came forward, according to the Media Research Center and a review of transcripts.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.