Mainstream media ignores sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York City politico Lindsey Boylan alleged on Twitter Sunday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed me for years," but anyone who relies on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC or CBS for news would have no idea.

Boylan, who describes herself as a progressive on her Twitter account, worked for the governor's administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," Boylan tweeted. "Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

CUOMO'S OFFICE A 'TOXIC' WORK ENVIRONMENT, PEOPLE 'DEATHLY AFRAID OF HIM,' FORMER AIDE SAYS

"Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it," Boylan continued. "No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman."

The Media Research Center reported that ABC, NBC and CBS ignored Boylan’s claims in the first 24 hours after her allegations became public.

“The network newscasts on Sunday night and Monday morning were predictably silent on the shocking sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo, a hero among liberals,” NewsBusters associate editor Scott Whitlock wrote.

“On Sunday night there was silence from the networks. On Monday morning, NBC’s ‘Today,’ ‘CBS This Morning’ and ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ all avoided the accusations against the governor, despite a combined six hours of available air time,” Whitlock added.

FORMER AIDE SAYS CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED HER 'FOR YEARS'

Network newscasts weren’t the only ones who decided to skip the story, as liberal cable news channels also skipped the allegations.

A review of transcripts revealed that CNN and MSNC didn’t mention Boylan’s claims during the 24-hour period following her shocking tweet.

CNN, where Cuomo’s younger brother Chris anchors “Cuomo Prime Time,” has developed a reputation for going easy on the New York governor. Earlier this year, CNN was widely criticized for a series of softball interviews the “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake conducted with his sibling at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The interviews were seen as major conflict of interest throughout the pandemic, especially as scrutiny over the governor's handling of nursing homes in his state intensified. At one point, CNN’s Cuomo even admitted he was "not objective” when reporting on his brother.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED FOR DECLARING BROTHER 'BEST POLITICIAN IN THE COUNTRY' ON HIS SHOW

“Obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I'll never be objective. Obviously, I think you're the best politician in the country,” he told his brother on air.

“But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing's perfect, you'll have your critics, but I've never seen anything like what you did and that's why I'm so happy to have had you on this show and I hope you know that,” he continued.

The governor thanked the CNN anchor for the "sweet talk."

Shortly after the interview ended, Cuomo reiterated to his viewers, "He's my big brother. I love him. Of course, I'm not objective."

Meanwhile, Boylan did not provide details of any alleged incidents or name witnesses, and she has not responded to an inquiry from Fox News. She accused the governor's office of being a "toxic" work environment earlier in December.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO DOES PROP COMEDY WITH NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, FAILS TO ASK ABOUT NURSING-HOME CONTROVERSY

Cuomo's office told Fox News that there was no truth to the claims.

Cuomo, a darling of the liberal media, once called Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court a “sad day for this country” after he was accused of sexual misconduct without evidence by Christine Blasey Ford.

“The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until the allegations are fully investigated,” Cuomo wrote on Facebook in 2018.

Boylan is one of many Democrats running for Manhattan borough president in 2021. She also ran against Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., in New York's 10th Congressional District this year but lost by more than 40 points, according to Ballotpedia.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists," Boylan wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues."

"My second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this," she said.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.