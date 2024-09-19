Clinton guarantees Harris will win popular vote over Trump: 'I have no doubt'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton confidently predicted on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, will win the popular vote in November and referenced her own popular vote victory in 2016.

"I think that the challenge, as it has been for a number of elections now, is winning the Electoral College. I have no doubt that the Harris-Walz campaign, like my campaign, will win the popular vote, but I think, as we all know, that doesn’t get you the election. You’ve got to win 270 electoral votes," Clinton said during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Clinton has made multiple recent media appearances to promote her new book, "Something Lost, Something Gained." She also recently told podcast host Kara Swisher that it was a "double standard" for people to ask Harris about policies.

She elaborated further during the interview on MSNBC and said, "I had more policy than anybody had."

"I gave speeches about it. It was on our website. I wrote a book with Tim Kaine about it. We had lots of policy. At the end of the day, that’s not what caused people to vote for me or against me, and I think the Harris campaign knows that. They know that you’ve got to, you know, cross a threshold which they have more than done in terms of what kind of governance you’re promising," Clinton said.

Clinton said Harris' policies were on her website.

During her interview with Swisher, Clinton said the double standard was about her being a female candidate for president.

"I think it's, um, you know, it's a double standard, and it's a double standard that is partly because they are still getting to know her. But also because they're still grappling with the idea like, ‘Oh, am I really going to vote for a woman to be president and commander in chief?’" she said.

Clinton then took aim at Trump, and praised MSNBC for highlighting the "stakes" of the election.

"This is a contest between freedom and oppression, between democracy and autocracy, between bringing people together and further dividing us, and that’s what has to be communicated every single day between now and the election, and I want to just add that I think you all do an excellent job of talking about the stakes. Not just the horse race, but the stakes of the election, and painting a picture for people about what Trump is promising to do," Clinton said.

Clinton suggested Harris focus on the "choice" between Trump and herself, and if she did, she would win the election.