Hillary Clinton forcefully argued that Vice President Kamala Harris didn't need to clarify her policy positions in interviews and said that the 2024 Democratic candidate was facing a "double standard" from voters and the media.

"She does not have to do it, Kara. I'm going to just cut to the chase," Clinton told journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast this week.

"In fact, she's put out policies on her campaign website. Anybody who's truly interested can go and read about them. She referenced policies. She actually doesn't just have policies and concepts. She has plans about what to do," Clinton said, referring to a policy page Harris added to her campaign website earlier this month.

"I think it's, um, you know, it's a double standard and it's a double standard that is partly because they are still getting to know her. But also because they're still grappling with the idea like, ‘Oh, am I really going to vote for a woman to be president and commander in chief?’" she continued.

"This is particularly true, let's just say it and underline it, about White women [voters]," Clinton continued.

As of Tuesday, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, had granted at least 13 formal interviews since emerging as the Democratic ticket for president last month, while former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, had granted at least 54 over the same time period.

In the 59 days since President Biden dropped out of the race, Harris has yet to hold an official press conference.

Clinton had more criticisms about the media's coverage of the two candidates in another interview with a left-wing host this week.

While on MSNBC, Clinton told host Rachel Maddow, "The press is still not able to cover Trump the way that they should."

"They careen from one outrage to the next… I don’t understand why it’s so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is. You know, the late great journalist Harry Evans, one time said that journalists should, you know, really try to achieve objectivity, and by that, he said, I mean they should cover the object. Well, the object in this case is Donald Trump . His demagoguery, his danger to our country and the world. And stick with it," she continued.

Her remarks come on the heels of a second assassination attempt against the former president.

On Sunday, suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after he was spotted reportedly pointing a rifle through a chain-link fence near where Trump was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club on Sunday.

Routh had previously echoed Biden and Harris' anti-Trump comments that "Democracy is on the ballot" on his social media pages this year and that Democrats "cannot lose."

In July, Trump narrowly survived another assassination attempt after he was shot at while hosting a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

