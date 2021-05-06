Sports used to be an 'escape,' now its about 'praising the wokest athletes': Clay Travis

Outkick sports media company President Clay Travis, while announcing Fox Corp's acquisition of the company he founded, said Thursday that sports used to serve as an "escape" from reality, but has now become about politics and "praising the wokest athletes."

CLAY TRAVIS: I’m just incredibly excited about this [deal] because I know, like a lot of your audience, I’m a big-time sports fan and it used to be sports was an escape. And now when you turn on your television, sports has become politics by any other name and we are praising the wokest athletes as if they’re incredible heroes.



Well, Outkick is an antidote to that - and I believe that with the growth and expansion and jet fuel that Fox is going to add to the company that we have created we’re going to be able to win a lot of these battles and return sports to a place that brings us together, as opposed to another divisive battle of culture wars. Which to me, this Major League Baseball decision when they pulled the All-Star game—I think many people just threw up their hands and said no more and I think one of them was Fox; and now you’ve got us and I think we’re gonna be an incredible team and I’m excited to be a part of this team.

