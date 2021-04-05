Clay Travis blasts 'ridiculous hypocrisy' of MLB, Manfred after All-Star Game moved from Atlanta

Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred have behaved in a completely "hypocritical" fashion by moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver amid an outcry over Georgia's new election law, Fox Sports Radio host and OutKick founder Clay Travis told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

"Give credit to Senator [Marco] Rubio for calling out the commissioner here, Rob Manfred, for all of this ridiculous hypocrisy," said Travis, referring to the Florida Republican's challenge to Manfred to resign as a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, host of this weekend's Masters Tournament.

"I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club," Rubio wrote to Manfred. "To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta."

"There are still 81 home baseball games that are going to be played in the Atlanta Braves' stadium," Travis pointed out, "and the state that they are reportedly moving [the All-Star Game] to, Colorado, actually has more restrictive election law, restrictions in their law than exists in Georgia. It's all such farcical, ridiculous absurdity and that's what so frustrating about it."

MLB ALL-STAR GAME TO BE PLAYED AT COORS FIELD AFTER LEAGUE STRIPS EVENT FROM ATLANTA: REPORTS

Travis added that there are "so few functional brains in my industry" that the sports media world is apparently OK with what he called the "social justice activism" that has seeped into professional athletics.

"The state where you're in and Major League Baseball is based, New York, is far more restrictive than Georgia," he told guest host Pete Hegseth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Delaware, Joe Biden's home state, I don't remember him for the last 40 some-odd years referring to Delaware's 'Jim Crow 2.0' laws," Travis added.

"These are all lies that are easily refuted if people used their brain, and my industry just fails year after year, month after month, to actually look at the basic facts, and I think it's driving sports fans crazy."