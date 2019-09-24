Chris Wallace says Trump-Ukraine controversy puts 'meat on the bones' of an impeachment inquiry

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace weighed in on the formal impeachment inquiry being launched against President Trump, insisting that the ongoing controversy surrounding his communications with Ukraine's leader puts "a lot of meat on the bones" of the process for House Democrats.

"I think that the most interesting aspect of this is, you know, we're talking a lot about what the whistleblower knew or didn't know firsthand ... but the fact is that President Trump and his staff have said quite a lot since Sunday in trying to explain or defend what they did that puts a lot of meat on the bones," Wallace told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier.

"The fact is that the president says that in that introductory or in that congratulatory phone call with the president-elect at that time of Ukraine... He did talk about Joe Biden and his son and possible corruption and expressed some concerns about wanting the Ukrainian president to look into that."

Wallace then pointed to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway's remarks on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning confirming the report that Trump had asked Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to halt military aid to Ukraine prior to that July phone call.

“Two parts of the basic story here -- that the president wanted Biden investigated, and that he had previously stopped aid that had been approved by Congress for Ukraine -- that those have been confirmed by the administration," Wallace continued.

"It may not bear fruit, but there is some meat on the bones here, both in terms of what the president said to the Ukrainian president and the actions that he had taken to stop aid before he made that call. So, there’s going to be something here for Congress to investigate. Whether it ends up rising to the levels of articles of impeachment, we don’t know.”

