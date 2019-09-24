Conway: Biden not telling truth about Ukraine, but media 'fact checkers are asleep'

The mainstream media is failing to hold Joe Biden accountable for discrepancies regarding his explanations about his son's business dealings in Ukraine, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday on "Fox & Friends".

"He’s not telling the truth and the fact checkers are asleep because it’s Joe Biden and they’re asleep to not even check their own facts, their own reporting when he admitted that he talked to his father. There are allegations that he was piggybacking on some of the trips when his father was vice president," she said.

Conway argued that Joe Biden's claim to Fox News' Peter Doocy that he did not speak to his son Hunter about his ties to natural gas firm Burisma Holdings is disputed by Hunter's own comments in a New Yorker article.

SOURCE TO FOX NEWS: WHISTLEBLOWER HAD NO FIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGE OF TRUMP CALL

Conway accused the media of providing favorable treatment to Biden as his presidential campaign has sunk from "electable to incomprehensible."

"The media sees another Hillary Clinton in the making and they’re trying to figure out a way to prop him up," Conway argued, pointing out a recent poll which showed Biden trailing "angry socialist" Elizabeth Warren in Iowa.

"So they’re worried. They’re running scared," she said.

UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTER DEFENDS TRUMP'S CALL WITH ZELENSKIY: 'I THINK THERE WAS NO PRESSURE'

The Trump administration pushed back Tuesday in the wake of multiple reports that the White House froze millions in aid to Ukraine shortly before President Trump pressured the country's leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The reports coincided with a renewed round of calls, including from more centrist Democrats, for a formal impeachment inquiry. Those calls came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested she is opening the door to that route if the administration continues to withhold a whistleblower complaint apparently related to Trump's Ukraine discussions.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have called for the transcript of the phone call to be released. Conway said Trump hopes the contents of the call are made public, but noted the potential ramifications for foreign policy.

"You don’t want to have a chilling effect on other leaders wanting to speak with the president. But you saw him yesterday. He said, 'I hope you will learn what’s in there. It was a perfect call,'" she responded.

Fox News' John Roberts and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.