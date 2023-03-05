Expand / Collapse search
Chris Rock mocks Meghan Markle's royal racism claims in comedy special: 'Sometimes it's just some in-law s---'

'They're the original racists!' Rock said about the royal family

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck
Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla praised Chris Rock for the 'brilliant' move on 'Fox & Friends' and how Smith's 'miscalculation' set the stage for the special. 

Comedian Chris Rock called out Meghan Markle during his new Netflix special "Selective Outrage" for her racism allegations against the royal family, saying they were the "original racists."

He said that everybody was "trying to be a victim" and added Markle was doing a lot of "complaining." 

"Going on Oprah, ‘I didn’t know, I had no idea how racist they were,'" Rock began, noting Markle's infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. "It's the royal family! You didn't Google these motherf-----? What the f--- is she talking about, she didn't know? It's the royal family! They're the original racists!'" 

He joked that it was like "marrying into the Budweiser family" and saying, "they drink a lot!"

CHRIS ROCK RIPS WILL SMITH WHILE ADDRESSING OSCARS SLAP AND JADA'S 'ENTANGLEMENTS' 

Comedian/actor Chris Rock performs his stand-up comedy routine during a stop of his Total Blackout tour at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on June 10, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Some of that s--- she went through was not racism," Rock said. "It was just some in-law s---. Sometimes it's just some in-law s---. Because she's complaining like, what the f--- is she talking about? ‘Oprah they’re so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be'" 

Rock said, "that's not racist," because "even Black people want to know how brown the baby is going to be." 

The comedian also joked that he understood Markle's "dilemma" as a "Black girl trying to be accepted by her White in-laws."

Rock quipped that it was not "as hard as a White girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England. 

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S REP DENIES COUPLE ASKED FOR 'PRIVACY': ‘DISTORTED NARRATIVE'

"Meghan Markle, I know the dilemma," Rock continued. "I’m like, ‘If you Black and you wanted to be accepted by your White in-laws then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody."

Rock also took aim at actor Will Smith's slap at the Oscars during the Netflix special. 

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face.

Rock referenced former rapper Suge Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018. 

"You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith," he said. "Everybody knows! Everybody f------ knows! Yes, it happened. I got smacked. A year ago, I got slapped at the f------ Oscars by this motherf------ and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear! But I'm not a victim. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.