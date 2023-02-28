Chris Rock plans to address Will Smith Oscar slap in live Netflix special

Chris Rock is ready to let loose on Will Smith during his live global Netflix standup special this Saturday after months of honing jokes about his infamous Oscar slap, according to reports.

The special this Saturday comes nearly a year after Smith walked onstage at the Academy Awards while Rock was presenting and smacked him across the face.

The "Spiral" star has mostly stayed mum on the attack except for jokes he has been trying out on stand-up audiences in his "Ego Death World Tour."

In July, Rock joked he was slapped by "Suge Smith," comparing Smith to the former Death Row Records co-founder, Marion "Suge" Knight. Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 following a fatal confrontation in Los Angeles in 2015.

WILL SMITH JOKES ABOUT CHRIS ROCK OSCARS SLAP IN NEW VIDEO

Netflix promised the "seven-second delay button is taking a night off" for Rock’s "Selective Outrage" special, which will be the platform’s first-ever live event, in a release earlier this month.

Rock’s special will be flanked by a pre-show featuring Arsenio Hall, Amy Schumer, Paul McCartney, George Lopez, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld and Matthew McConaughey among others and a post-show hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per the Wall Street Journal, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" will be shot at the Hippodrome Theatre in Boston and airs this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards will air a week later on March 12, but Smith will not be there as he was banned for 10 years following the slap.

Reps for Netflix and Rock did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.