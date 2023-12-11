Chicago mayor launches lawsuits against companies transporting 'rogue buses' of migrants to city

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun filing dozens of lawsuits against "rogue" bus companies transporting migrants from the southern border.

In an effort to show the seriousness of the migrant crisis, some Republican governors have sent buses of migrants to Democrat-controlled states and sanctuary cities. These Republicans argue the action is necessary to show the rest of the country what border states are dealing with due to the surge of migrants.

The Chicago Tribune (The Tribune) went into detail about how Johnson’s administration has begun filing lawsuits against those behind the transportation of migrants.

"The care of more than 24,400 migrants who have arrived in Chicago since August 2022 has taken on heightened urgency as winter sets in, and tested the limits of how welcoming the city can be," The Tribune reported. "The city has filed 55 lawsuits since it implemented new rules about when and where buses can arrive in mid-November, the Law Department said. The lawsuits address 77 total buses accused of violating the rules, and public records show at least some cases are seeking fines against the bus companies."

Mayor’s office spokesman Cassio Mendoza, in a statement to The Tribune, slammed "rogue, uncoordinated" buses, claiming they are endangering the lives of migrants, and called for bus companies to be held accountable.

He declared that Chicago, "continues to welcome asylum-seekers but the city cannot safely and efficiently shelter migrants when bus companies, contracted by the State of Texas, flagrantly violate all safety measures that the city has put in place."

The city is implementing new rules for buses on when and where they can drop off migrants. The new rules reportedly include a cap of two buses per hour and limited drop-off times to only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Buses will also need approval from the city in order to drop off passengers, according to reports.

Additionally, Johnson is looking to have the ability to impound buses that don't follow the new rules and issue fines up to $3,000.

According to The Tribune, over 460 migrant buses have arrived in the city since May.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez recently told Fox News that Chicago residents are fed up with the growing migrant crisis in the city.

"I think what they're worried about is that the Democratic Party vocalizes all kinds of things and then does not deliver, actually does quite the opposite," he said.