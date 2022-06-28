CBS anchors lament Clinton's 2016 loss after Roe v. Wade reversal: 'What could've been different?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fallout over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade continued as "CBS Mornings" anchors Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil entertained the idea of a different outcome to the 2016 election Tuesday and took turns praising Hillary Clinton.

The hosts speculated on how the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision would have gone differently if Clinton, whom King interviewed this week, had appointed three justices instead of Donald Trump.

"When you see Hillary Clinton on television, what I think about is all the ‘what ifs’ from 2016. What could've been different?" Dokoupil asked, falling back on Clinton's previous on-air message concerning voter turnout.

Dokoupil emphasized the narrow margin of Trump's 2016 victory, including Clinton's popular vote win, in encouraging viewers to get out and vote, saying a "small number of people swung the election." He also called the U.S. voter participation rate "abysmal."

ONE MORE BLOCKBUSTER SUPREME COURT DECISION COULD STILL BE COMING EVEN AFTER FRIDAY'S ABORTION RULING

The discussion soon ventured into commentary concerning the Supreme Court's Friday decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortions nationwide.

The landmark decision resulted partially from Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney-Barrett, each of whom sided with the majority opinion to overturn the nearly 50-year precedent.

"If people had gone to the polls, three Supreme Court justices that had been appointed by Donald Trump might have been appointed by [Clinton]," Dokoupil said, adding, "We don't have this decision today."

Burleson chimed in soon after, saying Clinton's words about the Supreme Court were "spot on," and that the U.S. is in fact "turning back the clock."

HILLARY CLINTON BLASTS CLARENCE THOMAS AS ANGRY ‘PERSON OF GRIEVANCE,’ SAYS ‘WOMEN ARE GOING TO DIE’

Clinton's interview with King aired before the spiel, where she lamented the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and called out Justice Clarence Thomas as a "person of grievance" and "anger."

"I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He's been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him – resentment, grievance, anger," Clinton said, saying "women are going to die" following Roe's undoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the decision went public, Clinton has been vocal in her criticism, tweeting Monday that abortions "shouldn't be harder to obtain" than guns, tying in the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry permit restrictions that came last week.

King praised Clinton as "very candid" and said she liked what Clinton said on Tuesday about history paying attention to the Jan. 6 Committee hearings.