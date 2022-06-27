Hillary Clinton post asserting an abortion ‘shouldn't be harder to obtain’ than a gun declared ‘dumbest tweet’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared getting an abortion to getting an AR-15 in a tweet on Monday and was met with mockery.

Over the past week, the Supreme Court announced the rulings in several high-profile cases including one that overturned the longstanding Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and another that affirmed the right to bear arms in public. Several Democrat politicians, including the former Secretary of State, opposed both decisions.

"It shouldn't be harder to obtain an abortion than an AR-15," Clinton tweeted, trying to tie the cases together.

Twitter users quickly attacked this point which has been a common argument from liberals.

Radio host Mike Mason wrote, "Just when you think you’ve seen the dumbest tweet, Hillary logs on to Twitter…"

"It hasn't been and will never be more difficult in most blue states," Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted.

"Do you need a 3 day FBI waiting period to get an abortion? Didn't think so," Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson wrote.

Podcast host Graham Allen explained, "One is protection one is certain death. You tell me which is which...."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton joked, "Hillary Clinton wants to make it easier to kill a defenseless unborn human being than to purchase a gun?"

Although several states are preparing to enact trigger laws to limit abortion, President Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill on Saturday. The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Friday by a vote of 234-193 Friday, the day after the Senate passed the legislation 65-33.