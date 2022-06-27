Expand / Collapse search
Abortion
Published

Hillary Clinton post asserting an abortion ‘shouldn't be harder to obtain’ than a gun declared ‘dumbest tweet’

The Supreme Court issued major rulings on abortion and gun cases in June

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared getting an abortion to getting an AR-15 in a tweet on Monday and was met with mockery.

Over the past week, the Supreme Court announced the rulings in several high-profile cases including one that overturned the longstanding Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and another that affirmed the right to bear arms in public. Several Democrat politicians, including the former Secretary of State, opposed both decisions.

"It shouldn't be harder to obtain an abortion than an AR-15," Clinton tweeted, trying to tie the cases together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Executive Producer Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks on stage during "Below The Belt" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) 

AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING, LA TIMES ASKS IF CALIFORNIA IS ‘READY’ FOR MORE BLACK GUN OWNERS 

Twitter users quickly attacked this point which has been a common argument from liberals.

Radio host Mike Mason wrote, "Just when you think you’ve seen the dumbest tweet, Hillary logs on to Twitter…"

Abortion-rights protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. 

"It hasn't been and will never be more difficult in most blue states," Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted.

"Do you need a 3 day FBI waiting period to get an abortion? Didn't think so," Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson wrote.

Podcast host Graham Allen explained, "One is protection one is certain death. You tell me which is which...."

KAMALA HARRIS’ POST-ROE COMMENTS IN CNN INTERVIEW BLASTED ON TWITTER: ‘THIS IS BEYOND GROSS’ 

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton joked, "Hillary Clinton wants to make it easier to kill a defenseless unborn human being than to purchase a gun?"

Aluminum 80% lower receivers for AR-15 rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. Unfinished and inoperable so-called "80% receivers" are not legally considered firearms and do not require background checks to purchase in most states, but can be used to assemble un-serialized "ghost guns". REUTERS/Bing Guan

Although several states are preparing to enact trigger laws to limit abortion, President Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill on Saturday. The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Friday by a vote of 234-193 Friday, the day after the Senate passed the legislation 65-33.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.