Catholic leader tells Tucker Carlson political activism 'important', calls party membership 'dangerous'

Retired Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput joined "Tucker Carlson Today" on Friday to discuss the importance of political activism – including for practicing congregants – but warned that party politics always betrays the membership.

"In some ways, I think it’s really important to be involved in politics. I think it’s important for the laity of the church to be activists in politics," Chaput told host Tucker Carlson on his Fox Nation program.

"I think the kind of thing you (Carlson) do on television is really important to get people to think politics. But to be a member of a party is a very dangerous thing and you’re always going to be betrayed if you take that too seriously," he added.

Later in the interview, Carlson asked Chaput about the proclivity for politicians and activists to want to play God toward other people.

Chaput replied that the increasing presence of transgender issues embody that idea well; "where we’re not even satisfied with the body that were born with."

"That we think we have the power to become something that we were not created as – that I can become a woman or a woman can become a man. That is something that God does, not something that we do," he said.

Chaput called such decisions the "final rebellion against God."

The retired archbishop said that separate from politics or sensitive issues, the most joyful people tend to be ones who show grace and gratitude.

"I know very poor people who are grateful of what they have and they are very joyful. So it isn’t the result of having things, it’s being grateful for what you have – and recognizing that you’re not autonomous, you’re grateful for God and also grateful to others."

In December, Chaput notably offered his opinion of President Joe Biden – the second Roman Catholic after John F. Kennedy to hold that office.

Chaput declared that Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pa – 100 miles north of Chaput's former seat – should be banned from receiving the Eucharist because of his strong support of abortion rights.

"When Bishops publicly announce their willingness to give Communion to Mr. Biden without clearly teaching the gravity of his facilitating the evil of abortion… they do a serious disservice to their brother bishops and their people," said Chaput in a column for "First Things," a Catholic magazine.

"By his actions during the course of his public life, Mr. Biden has demonstrated that he is not in full communion with the Catholic Church," he continued.

Chaput however added in his column that denying the Eucharist to public figures is not always "wise or the best pastoral course."

The leader of Biden's home diocese, Bishop Francis Malooly of Wilmington, disagreed in remarks reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, saying he will not deny Biden the rite of Communion; claiming it would "politicize the Eucharist."

