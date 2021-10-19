California mom on walkout over school vaccine mandate: The governor is 'overreaching'

Enough is enough for one California family.

Mother of three, Lindsay Bingham, sat down with "Fox & Friends" Tuesday and defended her decision to support her children walking out of school to oppose the state's COVID vaccine mandate.

"My kids stayed home yesterday for several reasons. We definitely support the movement to send a statement to our government officials that they are overreaching and crushing our parental rights and encroaching on the rights of educators and staff with these mandates," said Bingham.

GOV. NEWSOM ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA FIRST STATE TO REQUIRE COVID VACCINATIONS FOR K-12 STUDENTS

California became the first state to mandate vaccinations or coronavirus testing for eligible children to attend in-person classes at public and private schools after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the requirement on Oct. 1. Students who don’t comply will be required to do an independent study. There are medical and personal belief exemptions.

"I know that there are a lot of people that supported the walkout and there was just as many people that wanted to support it," she said.

News about the planned protest has spread on social media, with organizers suggesting that parents pull their children out of school and that teachers and staff who support the protest stay home.

"They (students) fear retaliation or they feel a sense of dedication to their teachers" Bingham added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsom's plan would require students older than 12 to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to be able to attend class. This step would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the required list of childhood vaccinations required to attend school.