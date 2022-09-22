Expand / Collapse search
Buck Sexton calls out media hypocrisy on 'Republican' teen's death

If they switched this around, the media would treat it differently: Buck Sexton

‘Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show’ host Buck Sexton discusses how a man who allegedly murdered a teen over a political dispute was released on bail on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Buck Sexton highlights how Democrats do not address left-wing political violence against the right and how they shy away from the topic of crime in general unless it fits their agenda on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BUCK SEXTON: There are a number of reasons for it. One is that when you're looking at the big three issues right now, it is immigration, the economy and crime. Any crime story in general getting national attention is something Democrats are going to shy away from unless it fits a very specific narrative. And one, as we see here, that fits a left-wing political violence against the right. 

CLAY TRAVIS: SUDDENLY, THE LIBERAL ENCLAVE CAN'T HANDLE AROUND 50 IMMIGRANTS

After that speech we saw, which I am honestly still in shock about how obtuse and absurd that Joe Biden's speech was with the red lights. You know, it was like full Mephistopheles up there. It was crazy. And yet we know that if this were different, if they switched this around, the media would be treating it very differently.

