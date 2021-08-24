Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Rep. Wenstrup: Biden believed he could 'say anything' and mainstream media would accept it

Wenstrup says constituents on both sides angry over the Afghanistan situation

Fox News Staff
Biden believes mainstream media will accept anything he says: Rep. Wenstrup

Rep. Brad Wenstrup says he sees bipartisan anger over the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan

After attending a briefing on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, was left with more questions than answers. He said on "Fox & Friends" that he is receiving calls from constituents voicing bipartisan concerns about American citizens and Afghan allies who are stuck in the country. 

US TROOPS WILL HAVE TO BEGIN AFGHANISTAN PULLOUT FRIDAY TO MEET DEADLINE; TALIBAN SAYS IT WON'T EXTEND

BRAD WENSTRUP: According to what's going on in our offices, in our districts, we are getting calls from people left and right, not only concerning the interpreters and people like that – that people they served with and now are stranded – but about American people. And if they are taking their passports and holding them up, aren't they actually hostages at this point? That seems to be, by the reporting, what is taking place. 

And so I guess maybe when you've spent the last couple years of your political career being able to say anything and have it accepted by the mainstream media, you think you can continue that. But I can tell you we're seeing more bipartisan support and anger over what is taking place.

