Sen. Blackburn blasts Biden official's answer on baby formula shortage: They deserve an F grade

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., ripped the Biden administration for its response to the baby formula crisis, saying top officials deserve an "F grade" for lacking a clear strategy on closing and reopening the Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan. Appearing on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, Blackburn responded to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo telling CNN she didn't know about the looming baby formula issues until April.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SHOWS THERE'S NO STRATEGY FOR MAJOR MANUFACTURER SHUTDOWNS, FORMER FDA OFFICIAL WARNS

MARSHA BLACKBURN: They want to be the heroes in this, but their response should earn them an F grade. They knew about this. They knew in February. We were down 25% as far as the formula outages across the country were trending. They shut down this Abbott facility with no plan to bring it back up. Of course they knew it was going to get worse if they were thinking this through long-term and looking for an exit strategy. Obviously, they were not. It was just shut it down, blame Abbott and leave it there.

