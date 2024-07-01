Bill Maher urges Democrats to hold open convention, floats Gavin Newsom: ‘We’ve babied Joe Biden enough’

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called on Democrats to hold an open convention following President Biden's debate performance, stressing Monday that the idea could reinvigorate enthusiasm among voters and lead the party to victory in November.

In a guest essay for The New York Times, Maher said he and others can no longer "ignore the obvious" about Biden's age.

"As Joe Biden himself would say, 'Here's the deal': What happened at the debate last week wasn't a tragedy, it was a blessing in disguise," Maher wrote.

He suggested that bringing in a new candidate plays into one of the defining characteristics of 21st-century American culture: People like what is "new." Maher backed his claim by suggesting former President Obama's youth helped propel him to victory in 2008. Voters, he noted, did not have an "endlessly long record to pick over," as Obama was a first-term U.S. Senator at the time.

CAN BIDEN BE REPLACED AS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE?

"Let's move the plotline forward. Democrats could not buy, with all of George Soros's money, the enthusiasm, engagement and interest they would get from having an open convention — and in Chicago no less, famous for Democratic convention drama," he continued.

Suddenly, instead of rehashing old talking points about both candidates, Maher said Democrats could move past the debate, which he compared to "the worst episode of 'The Golden Bachelor' ever."

Maher said Democrats could do right by voters by hosting a competition that would raise excitement levels and give the American people fresh choices.

"My pick would be Gavin Newsom. Watching him make the case against Mr. Trump in the pre-debate interviews, and defend Mr. Biden post-debate, reminded me: This guy is good at this," the liberal comedian wrote.

"Yes, he has too much 'California baggage' — some of which I myself don't love — but the contrast to how he prosecutes the case against Mr. Trump and how Mr. Biden did couldn't be clearer," he continued.

Maher admitted that while he likes Biden and thanked him for his service to the country, the time "is now" for him to step aside after appearing "vigor-less" when compared to former President Trump.

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

"In his 'All the World's a Stage' speech from 'As You Like It,' Shakespeare pointed out that in old age, we return in many ways to infancy — but I think we've babied Joe Biden enough. After all, none of this can happen until he says he's stepping aside. At some point, not doing so becomes an act of supreme selfishness," he wrote.

Maher made similar comments Friday while reacting to the debate on "Real Time," his HBO show.

After reiterating his monthslong call to replace Biden on the Democratic ticket, he stressed it is now "absolutely apparent" and that it is the "only way" for Democrats to win the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He is going to lose. I said it nine months ago. I'm going to say it again tonight. And now, it seems like it's so apparent," Maher said.

The comedian then played the infamous clip from the debate where Biden said his administration "finally beat Medicare."

"It reminded me of when Mike Tyson used to knock guys out in 90 seconds. Like that was like two minutes into the debate, and I went like 'Oh, this election is over.' That was like a haymaker," Maher said.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.