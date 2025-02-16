'Big Sunday Show' hosts tell companies to 'read the room' when it comes to their DEI policies

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sounded off on Disney’s "woke" warning on classic films, as "The Big Weekend Show" co-hosts listed other companies nationwide rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"We absolutely do not need [the warnings]," Concha argued. "A lot of these classics from Disney were made in the ‘60s, the ‘70s, a completely different era."

In 2020, Disney+ updated its content warning on old films such as "Peter Pan" to criticize what it called "wrong" stereotypes.

"This program includes negative depictions and or mistreatment of people or cultures," it read. "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now."

Recently, Disney has reverted to the following shortened content warning: "This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions," according to an Axios report on Feb. 11.

The update comes as major companies have rolled back their DEI initiatives since President Donald Trump took office, including Amazon, Starbucks, Ford, Target, Walmart, and Home Depot.

Concha cited Disney’s nearly 60% drop in stock after former President Joe Biden took office as evidence that its "woke" remakes of classics are "turning off" audiences.

"The woke stuff where you see remakes now of Disney movies where Snow White ain't white anymore…they force all these things upon us and taking these classics instead of letting them be what they should be," Concha said.

"I mean, I watched one Disney movie with my kids last year where there was - it was about dog, dog superheroes. And there was one couple that was a lesbian dog couple. It's like, did you really need to put that in the storyline? I mean, I don't care what your sexual orientation is, but it's just, it's so forced and people are sick of it," Concha said.

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins said Disney isn't the only company still holding onto some of their DEI policies.

"Look, at the end of the day, it's not just Disney," Jenkins discussed. "All of these companies, and Costco, I did some reporting on this. These companies that are holding out on DEI, there's a simple message here, and that message is read the room."