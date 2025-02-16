Expand / Collapse search
'Big Sunday Show' hosts tell companies to 'read the room' when it comes to their DEI policies

Several large companies like Disney, Walmart, and John Deere have rolled back some of their DEI policies

By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Published
Disney ditches DEI initiative that included 'wrong' stereotypes warning Video

'The Big Weekend Show' unpacks Disney's updated warning on classic old films and companies rolling back DEI initiatives.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sounded off on Disney’s "woke" warning on classic films, as "The Big Weekend Show" co-hosts listed other companies nationwide rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"We absolutely do not need [the warnings]," Concha argued. "A lot of these classics from Disney were made in the ‘60s, the ‘70s, a completely different era." 

In 2020, Disney+ updated its content warning on old films such as "Peter Pan" to criticize what it called "wrong" stereotypes. 

Disney Warning

Disney+ issued a message at the beginning of the 1970 film "The Aristocrats," warning the "program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures."  (Disney+)

"This program includes negative depictions and or mistreatment of people or cultures," it read. "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now."

Recently, Disney has reverted to the following shortened content warning: "This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions," according to an Axios report on Feb. 11. 

The update comes as major companies have rolled back their DEI initiatives since President Donald Trump took office, including Amazon, Starbucks, Ford, Target, Walmart, and Home Depot. 

Concha cited Disney’s nearly 60% drop in stock after former President Joe Biden took office as evidence that its "woke" remakes of classics are "turning off" audiences.   

"The woke stuff where you see remakes now of Disney movies where Snow White ain't white anymore…they force all these things upon us and taking these classics instead of letting them be what they should be," Concha said. 

Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey at Disney World

Concha cited Disney’s nearly 60% drop in stock after former President Joe Biden took office as evidence that its "woke" remakes of classics are "turning off" audiences. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"I mean, I watched one Disney movie with my kids last year where there was - it was about dog, dog superheroes. And there was one couple that was a lesbian dog couple. It's like, did you really need to put that in the storyline? I mean, I don't care what your sexual orientation is, but it's just, it's so forced and people are sick of it," Concha said. 

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins said Disney isn't the only company still holding onto some of their DEI policies. 

"Look, at the end of the day, it's not just Disney," Jenkins discussed. "All of these companies, and Costco, I did some reporting on this. These companies that are holding out on DEI, there's a simple message here, and that message is read the room."

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment.