Biden's White House aides admit they don't know what his odd sayings mean: Report

President Biden's White House had no explanation for President Biden's "God Save the Queen" remarks at the end of a speech on gun control, according to Axios, who spoke to several aides about the president's "wacky phrases."

Olivia Dalton, White House principal deputy press secretary, told reporters after his speech that he "was commenting to someone in the crowd."

Biden's aides are often confused by his "quirky aphorisms," Axios reported.

The outlet concluded that the president's weird phrases were "Biden being Biden."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Biden bizarrely ended a speech about gun control in Connecticut with the words "God Save the Queen" after noting that he would not be able to shake hands with attendees because a storm was approaching.

He also uttered another phrase he once used toward a student who questioned him about his fourth-place standing in the 2020 Iowa caucuses:

"Is that the truth? Now, do not make a lie – as that scene in the John Wayne movie – don't make me a dog-faced, lying, pony-soldier," Biden said, this time about the reported incoming storm.

"As a proud Irishman whose ancestors probably weren't fans of the crown, Biden may use the phrase more as sarcasm," Axios reported.

The outlet cited former and current Biden aides who said they "still aren't sure" what he meant by the phrase.

Democrats, Republicans and more have expressed concern over the president's age as he campaigns for re-election in 2024.

Former Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton noted that his age is an issue during an interview with the Financial Times in May.

"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton said. "But, you know, he has this great saying - and I think he's right - don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done."

