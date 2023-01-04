Expand / Collapse search
Biden stumps Twitter users over 'neighborhood phrase': What the hell did he say?

Biden appeared in Kentucky to discuss bipartisan infrastructure efforts

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Biden describes jumbled 'phrase' from his 'old neighborhood' Video

Biden describes jumbled 'phrase' from his 'old neighborhood'

President Biden paraphrased what he claimed was an old phrase from his neighborhood during his speech touting infrastructure outside a Kentucky bridge on Wednesday.

President Biden continued his tradition of making confusing comments during his visit to a Kentucky bridge on Wednesday.

Biden spoke near the Brent Spence Bridge to highlight his success in passing infrastructure funding as well as the significance of bipartisanship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

While touting the virtues of American infrastructure, the president soon veered off into a "phrase" from his "old neighborhood" which left many Twitter users struggling to understand what Biden was saying. 

"Our best days are ahead of us. And I mean this from the bottom of my heart. I've been doing this a long time, folks. Our best days are ahead of us. Are not behind us. I've long said. I mean, this. I have never, ever, ever been more optimistic about America's prospects. And am today. Never. Never. I've traveled over 140 countries around the world. I was the paraphrase the phrase in my old neighborhood. The rest of the countries the world is not a patch in our jeans. If we do what we want to do, we need to do," Biden said.

President Joe Biden gave a speech outside a Kentucky bridge on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden gave a speech outside a Kentucky bridge on Wednesday. (C-Span)

BIDEN HAS AWKWARD EXCHANGE WITH REPORTER ABOUT NOT ATTENDING POPE BENEDICT’S FUNERAL 

"In today’s episode of ‘what the hell did @JoeBiden’ say?" RedState columnist Buzz Patterson joked.

"What?" National Review journalist Claude Thompson asked.

"His old neighborhood really said this!" Townhall columnist Kevin McMahon tweeted.

Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone commented, "makes perfect sense if your brain is mush."

President Biden giving a speech at the White House.

President Biden giving a speech at the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Biden seems well rested and sharp as a tack after his vacation in the Virgin Islands," Sen. Eric Schmidt, R-Mo., press secretary Will O’Grady wrote.

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams tweeted, "was there a lot of lead paint in said neighborhood?"

REPORTER CALLS OUT BIDEN FOR COMPLAINING OF ‘POISON’ POLITICS WHILE SMEARING REPUBLICANS AS ‘SEGREGATIONISTS’ 

The president has had his fitness for the office in question over a series of gaffes, stumbles and other embarrassing instances during public events. In July, Biden even appeared to say that he "has" cancer after claiming that he and many of his friends from his childhood home in Delaware suffered due to oil refinery emissions. Fox News later confirmed from the White House that he was instead referring to his past skin cancer removal.

Biden closed his speech repeatedly praising America and declaring how optimistic he is about America’s future.

President Biden talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn.

President Biden talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"It's never been a good bet to bet against America. It's never been more true than today. I can honestly say here today I've never been more optimistic about America's future. We just have to remember who in the hell we are. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. And I mean it. Think about it," Biden said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.