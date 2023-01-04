Biden stumps Twitter users over 'neighborhood phrase': What the hell did he say?

President Biden continued his tradition of making confusing comments during his visit to a Kentucky bridge on Wednesday.

Biden spoke near the Brent Spence Bridge to highlight his success in passing infrastructure funding as well as the significance of bipartisanship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

While touting the virtues of American infrastructure, the president soon veered off into a "phrase" from his "old neighborhood" which left many Twitter users struggling to understand what Biden was saying.

"Our best days are ahead of us. And I mean this from the bottom of my heart. I've been doing this a long time, folks. Our best days are ahead of us. Are not behind us. I've long said. I mean, this. I have never, ever, ever been more optimistic about America's prospects. And am today. Never. Never. I've traveled over 140 countries around the world. I was the paraphrase the phrase in my old neighborhood. The rest of the countries the world is not a patch in our jeans. If we do what we want to do, we need to do," Biden said.

"In today’s episode of ‘what the hell did @JoeBiden’ say?" RedState columnist Buzz Patterson joked.

"What?" National Review journalist Claude Thompson asked.

"His old neighborhood really said this!" Townhall columnist Kevin McMahon tweeted.

Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone commented, "makes perfect sense if your brain is mush."

"Biden seems well rested and sharp as a tack after his vacation in the Virgin Islands," Sen. Eric Schmidt, R-Mo., press secretary Will O’Grady wrote.

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams tweeted, "was there a lot of lead paint in said neighborhood?"

The president has had his fitness for the office in question over a series of gaffes, stumbles and other embarrassing instances during public events. In July, Biden even appeared to say that he "has" cancer after claiming that he and many of his friends from his childhood home in Delaware suffered due to oil refinery emissions. Fox News later confirmed from the White House that he was instead referring to his past skin cancer removal.

Biden closed his speech repeatedly praising America and declaring how optimistic he is about America’s future.

"It's never been a good bet to bet against America. It's never been more true than today. I can honestly say here today I've never been more optimistic about America's future. We just have to remember who in the hell we are. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. And I mean it. Think about it," Biden said.