Biden tapping oil reserve is 'playing politics' with a national security asset: Rep. Michael McCaul

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, called out President Biden for turning to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to alleviate pain at the pump ahead of the midterm elections instead of promoting American energy. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, McCaul warned Biden's energy policies are "dangerous" for national security.

REP MICHAEL MCCAUL: It's the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It's not the political petroleum reserve. He's playing politics with this national security asset that we have that's really developed and is really for a time of war that we need the energy. And because we haven't produced energy in this country, because the Biden plan is cutting down, stopping the Keystone pipeline, allowing Putin to connect his pipeline, Nord Stream II, into Europe and we're just not producing the oil. Then we have to beg OPEC. Of all the things have to go to the Middle East and beg the Saudis to produce more oil. This is very dangerous. It's a dangerous policy.