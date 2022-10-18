Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden continues blaming Putin for gas crisis, but probably should thank him, historian says

Biden pledged in 2020 to 'end fossil fuel.'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Biden, the left 'got everything they wanted' with high gas prices, now they blame others: Victor Davis Hanson Video

Biden, the left 'got everything they wanted' with high gas prices, now they blame others: Victor Davis Hanson

National Review Institute fellow Victor Davis Hanson calls out Democrats for blaming everyone else for the consequences of their energy policies on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Joe Biden has repeatedly blamed Vladimir Putin for U.S. oil market price spikes, but the Russian strongman may have given the president exactly what he campaigned on, historian Victor Davis Hanson told Fox News Tuesday.

Although the price of 87 octane gasoline sat around $2 per gallon in the final days of the Trump administration, Biden has continued to deflect blame for the oil crisis, despite campaigning to "get rid of fossil fuels" and nixing a key Canadian-American pipeline on his first day in office.

On "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Tuesday, Hanson cited several instances where Biden instead blamed Putin for increased home heating and motor fuel costs:

"Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump," Biden said in one example. 

A top Biden aide said Republicans who blame President Biden for inflation and rising gas prices are in "lockstep" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

A top Biden aide said Republicans who blame President Biden for inflation and rising gas prices are in "lockstep" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images |   Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

"Putin's price hike in gasoline – The consequence of Putin's price hike -- We've never seen anything like Putin's tax on both food and gas -- I'm doing everything in my power to blunt Putin's gas price hike — It's inching up because of what the Russians and the Saudis," Biden said at other times this year.

Hanson said Putin essentially gave Biden what he wanted and what he campaigned on – unaffordable gasoline to force Americans away from fossil fuels.

"If he had any integrity, he would say, 'I want to praise Vladimir Putin for increasing the price of gas, because that's what I ran on. I ran on eliminating fossil fuels. I like these price hikes'," Hanson said.

Fuel prices at a Chevron gas station in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Fuel prices at a Chevron gas station in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Notably, during a 2020 campaign event in New Hampshire, Biden declared he would put an end to fossil fuels and see to it that there are "no more coal plants."

During a debate with Donald Trump, Biden responded to the then-president's query about his stance on the issue.

Victor Davis Hanson on Fox News.

Victor Davis Hanson on Fox News. (Fox News)

"I would transition from the oil industry, yes," Biden said, eliciting Trump to ask rhetorically if energy-rich swing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio would "remember that" remark.

On "The Story," Hanson added that the public concern over high energy prices now being voiced by Biden and the Democrats will likely instantly subside after the midterm elections.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know what's going to happen after the midterms are over and gas is still high? You're not going to see any of this because secretly they're going to be delighted that it's high, and they're going to continue with that agenda until the general elections in 2024," he said.

"This is really injurious to American national security, and it's pathetic. It's humiliating as well."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.