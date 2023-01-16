Biden slammed for lying 'with ease and comfort' on classified documents: 'Pathological' in nature

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce sounded off on President Biden for claiming to be "surprised" about the discovery of classified material at the Penn Biden Center. On "Outnumbered" Monday, she warned Biden's "willingness" to lie should raise concerns about the administration's handling of other serious issues facing the country.

‘NOT A PLACE I’D WANT TO BE IN': WILL BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE HAMPER A 2024 RE-ELECTION BID?

TAMMY BRUCE: When Joe Biden was first confronted with the Penn Center discovery, he was Sergeant Schultz from the "Hogan's Heroes." He knew nothing. He was told, remember, by his lawyers to not ask questions. "You don't want to know. You don't need to know." So he didn't know. He had no idea. He was shocked and appalled. What we have since learned is that by the time he was asked and by the time of Fox News's report in early January, past the first week, he had already known that more documents were found at his home. That was discovered on December 20th. He already knew that there were multiple sites. … And yet the president of the United States' first inclination was to lie about the details, did so with ease and comfort. And then when finally confronted by Peter Doocy, he turned to belligerence and anger and some grinning and some laughing that they were next to the Corvette. "They are safe." The same man who had no idea. This has to be translated to every serious issue in the country: Afghanistan, the economy, the border, everything we're facing. That is what we see here is the lack of character, the willingness to lie, the pathological nature of it, and the ease with which it was done.

WATCH MORE BELOW: