Media
Published

Biden slammed after announcing official end to COVID-19 emergency: 'Trying to avoid embarrassment'

Biden previously declared the pandemic 'is over' in September of last year

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein
close
Doctors demand end to COVID-related mandates Video

Doctors demand end to COVID-related mandates

Dr. Meryl Nass and Children's Health Defense Organizer Michael Kane joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why they decided to author a letter demanding an end to the mandates. 

President Biden was criticized by conservatives on Twitter Monday after the Associated Press reported that he would end the COVID emergency on May 11. Biden previously stated in September, before the 2022 midterm elections, that the pandemic "is over" – eight months before the White House will officially recognize that declaration. 

Republicans reacted to the news and argued that the emergency had already been over. The Senate passed bipartisan legislation to end the state of emergency in November.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted "Republicans already getting results. This week we are voting to end the COVID emergency. In response, Biden announces HE IS going to end the COVID-19 emergency declarations. Now that Biden is trying to avoid embarrassment, how will democrats vote? What about the vax mandates?" 

Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted "Pres Biden says he will end COVID-19 Emergency Declarations on May 11 About [sic] time! Ive [sic] voted 2x end COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration Need to end exec emergency powers Its commonsense since Biden said on Sept 18 ‘pandemic is over’ I support some flexibilities incl telehealth".

President Biden makes an announcement on additional military support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

President Biden makes an announcement on additional military support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Some criticized the media for not giving proper attention to the Senate's vote to terminate the emergency in November.

Phil Kerpen, a free market policy analyst, tweeted "Biden announces 3+ more months of fake COVID emergency on the eve of the first ever House vote on immediate termination. Senate had 62 bipartisan votes to terminate back in November! Media dutifully parrots White House spin."

"Isn't it cool how the ‘science’ knows that on May 10th Covid will still be a National Emergency but not on May 11th," Michael J. Morrison, a member of the New York Young Republican Club who has been featured in Fox News, Politico, and Daily Wire, tweeted.

President Biden speaks during an event to celebrate passage of the "Safer Communities Act," on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington July 11, 2022.

President Biden speaks during an event to celebrate passage of the "Safer Communities Act," on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington July 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

"Republicans schedule vote to end COVID emergency. Biden announces end to COVID emergency," Darrel Issa, a former Republican Representative from California, tweeted.

President Biden speaks before signing the agreement for Finland and Sweden to be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden applied for membership in the Cold War-era military alliance. 

President Biden speaks before signing the agreement for Finland and Sweden to be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden applied for membership in the Cold War-era military alliance.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Republicans have long been critical of government overreach during the pandemic. Government action aimed at stopping the spread of the virus included closing businesses and schools, mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, despite its emergency use authorization status, imposing a moratorium on rent, and other intrusive measures.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 