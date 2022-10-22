Biden schooled for equating PPP loans with student loan handout to bash GOP: ‘Policy-illiterate talking point'

Prominent conservatives on Twitter educated President Joe Biden after he claimed that Republicans who received PPP loans for their businesses during the pandemic, and who are now critical of his student loan handout , are hypocrites.

He called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others by name for this during a Friday speech on his administration’s plan to provide student aid in Dover, Delaware.

Slamming GOP lawmakers who opposed the massive government handout, he said, "I don’t wanna hear from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loan, forgiven, who are now attacking me for helping working-class and middle-class Americans."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CALL OUT BIDEN'S 'CLOWN' ATTACK COMPARING COVID LOANS TO STUDENT DEBT HANDOUT

He then went after Taylor Greene and other lawmakers, saying, "Marjorie Taylor Greene, she got over – she and her husband got $180,000 in business loans forgiven in the PPP program. She said it’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle-class Americans."

He continued, "Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida said our plan was ‘reckless.’ Guess how much he got in that program forgiven? $2,300,000." The crowd responded with boos, as Biden quipped, "This is not a joke. Can’t make this stuff up."

Biden also took aim at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas , in the speech, stating, "Ted Cruz, the great senator from Texas, he said it’s for ‘slackers.’ Quote, ‘Slackers who don’t deserve relief.’ Who in the hell do they think they are?"

This isn’t the first time the Biden administration has blasted these lawmakers. This past summer, the official White House Twitter account attacked several GOP politicians by name for their criticisms of his handout and their past requests for PPP loans.

However, conservative critics claimed that Biden’s talking point was "policy-illiterate" and wrong.

Republican communications strategist Matt Whitlock blasted Biden’s comparison, tweeting, "Good reminder that Twitter runs this administration. This is the dumbest, policy-illiterate talking point but they keep repeating it because it once got a lot of retweets."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton debunked the president’s argument, writing, "Fact check: Fake history and false comparison. PPP loan forgiveness was passed by Congress -- the loans were designed to be forgiven. Biden has no legal/constitutional authority to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to forgive student loans without congressional authorization."

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson slammed Biden, stating, "Comparing PPP loans when the gov't forced people to shut down and businesses kept paying people salaries to student loans is ridiculous and shaming people for taking PPP when gov't forced them to shut down is absurd."

ILLINOIS POLICE ARREST 15 PEOPLE AFTER THEY ALLEGEDLY USED PPP LOANS TO BOND OUT OF JAIL

Radio talk show host Joe Pagliarulo commented, "#JoeBiden lied his ass off today while attempting to call out @RepMTG, @tedcruz and others. He failed miserably."

Senator Cruz ripped Biden to shreds, tweeting, "Unbelievable gall. Dems kept America shut down & disintegrated small businesses & jobs of working Americans…now he's comparing PPP loans that people got to deal w/ those govt mandates to loan forgiveness he gave to his Ivy League slacker fringe liberal base to buy their votes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP