MSNBC, ABC reporters praise White House trolling of Republicans against student debt handout: ‘Fair points’

The White House's Twitter strategy of panning Republicans for their criticism of President Biden’s student loan handout plan received praise from correspondents at MSNBC and ABC.

The administration name-dropped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others in a Twitter thread about their forgiven loans in the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a business loan program in 2020 that helped employers keep workers when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven," the White House wrote over a clip of Greene slamming the Biden debt handout.

Other tweets in the thread targeted such Republicans as Rep. Markwayne Mulllin, R-Okla., and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., among others. Conservatives ridiculed the thread as a flawed comparison, as the PPP was largely a consequence of forced coronavirus lockdowns that devastated the U.S. economy, while people willingly took on student loans.

Yet the tweets garnered excitement from a number of liberals and even journalists, including MSNBC’s "11th Hour" host Stephanie Ruhle, as well as ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran.

"Fair points. Forcefully made," wrote Moran.

"This is next level trolling? Did @WhiteHouse hire @JohnFetterman's social media manager?," Ruhle chimed in.

Neither NBC Universal nor ABC replied to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Liberal supporters online credited the White House’s online shift to a new blueprint spearheaded by Megan Coyne, who was recently hired from New Jersey as President Biden’s Deputy Director of Platforms for the Office of Digital Strategy.

The White House did not immediately inform Fox News Digital if Coyne indeed played a part in the tweets.

"It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining the Office of Digital Strategy as Deputy Director of Platforms," Coyne said on Twitter on Monday. "So excited for the journey ahead."

Coyne came to the White House from Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s team, where she helped overhaul New Jersey’s Twitter account to have a more flippant attitude.