Biden reportedly blames re-election bid for Hunter's conviction: 'He would have gotten the plea deal'

President Biden reportedly blamed his re-election campaign for his son Hunter Biden's conviction on federal gun charges, as the chief executive worries that his political career has put a spotlight on his family.

"If I weren’t running for re-election, he would have gotten the plea deal," Biden reportedly told a person close to him earlier this month, Politico reported Tuesday. The younger Biden's initial plea deal fell apart in July 2023.

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three counts by a Delaware jury on Tuesday and faces up to 25 years in prison, though he isn't expected to receive the maximum penalty.

White House aides reportedly told Politico the ruling would take an emotional toll on the president.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Biden found out about his son's guilty verdict as he was preparing for his remarks on gun violence and headed back to his Wilmington, Delaware, home on Tuesday to be with Hunter, according to Politico.

The president has also said he wouldn't pardon his son.

In an interview with ABC News' David Muir in Normandy, France, before the federal trial's conclusion, Biden said he would accept its results. He also said he would rule out pardoning Hunter if convicted.

The president's son was found guilty of making false statements in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

After the verdict, the president released a statement expressing love and support that also noted his son's well-known struggles with addiction.

"As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," he said.

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," the president added.

Hunter Biden expressed gratitude to his family in a statement following the verdict.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," he said.

