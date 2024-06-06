Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

Biden says he won't pardon son Hunter, vows to accept verdict in felony gun crime trial

Biden doubled down on his reaction to the Trump verdict in an interview with ABC News

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
How will the Hunter Biden legal team use the 2nd Amendment to defend him?

How will the Hunter Biden legal team use the 2nd Amendment to defend him?

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy breaks down the gun charges against the first son on 'America Reports.'

President Biden said on Thursday he will not pardon his son Hunter and will accept the verdict in the ongoing felony gun trial. 

In an interview with ABC News' David Muir in Normandy, France, Biden was asked whether he would accept the results of the federal trial underway in Delaware, which he replied "yes."

And when asked whether he would rule out pardoning Hunter if convicted, Biden also answered "yes."

HUNTER BIDEN GUN CRIME TRIAL REVEALS MORE EVIDENCE OF ADDICTION AS BEAU'S WIDOW TESTIFIES

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden arrive at federal court

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 6, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden also doubled down on his stance following the conviction of former President Trump in the New York trial over falsifying business records. 

"He's trying to undermine it," Biden told Muir. "He got a fair trial. The jury spoke."

KAMALA HARRIS DUNKS ON TRUMP FOLLOWING TRUMP CONVICTION: ‘CHEATERS DON’T LIKE GETTING CAUGHT'

Biden speaks at White House

President Biden says he will not pardon his son Hunter in an interview with ABC News. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hunter Biden was charged with federal gun crimes including making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. 

BIDEN MOCKS IDEA HE'S ‘PULLING THE STRINGS’ IN TRUMP PROSECUTION: ‘I DIDN’T KNOW I WAS THAT POWERFUL'

At the center of the case was his claim in the gun registration document that he was not taking any illegal drugs when he was purchasing a firearm in 2018. 

The charges were brought after his plea agreement with Special Counsel David Weiss fell apart under scrutiny by the judge overseeing the case. Republican critics at the time slammed what they called a "sweetheart deal."

Donald Trump attends his criminal trial

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024.  (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS)

Hunter Biden's trial began just days after the historic conviction against Trump. The former president was found guilty on 34 counts for falsifying business records pertaining to the hush money payment that was made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump is appealing the verdict.

Trump's defenders have alleged the verdict was the result of the weaponization of the justice system while his critics point to the ongoing trial of the current president's son to dispute the claims.

