Biden says he won't pardon son Hunter, vows to accept verdict in felony gun crime trial

President Biden said on Thursday he will not pardon his son Hunter and will accept the verdict in the ongoing felony gun trial.

In an interview with ABC News' David Muir in Normandy, France, Biden was asked whether he would accept the results of the federal trial underway in Delaware, which he replied "yes."

And when asked whether he would rule out pardoning Hunter if convicted, Biden also answered "yes."

HUNTER BIDEN GUN CRIME TRIAL REVEALS MORE EVIDENCE OF ADDICTION AS BEAU'S WIDOW TESTIFIES

Biden also doubled down on his stance following the conviction of former President Trump in the New York trial over falsifying business records.

"He's trying to undermine it," Biden told Muir. "He got a fair trial. The jury spoke."

KAMALA HARRIS DUNKS ON TRUMP FOLLOWING TRUMP CONVICTION: ‘CHEATERS DON’T LIKE GETTING CAUGHT'

Hunter Biden was charged with federal gun crimes including making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

BIDEN MOCKS IDEA HE'S ‘PULLING THE STRINGS’ IN TRUMP PROSECUTION: ‘I DIDN’T KNOW I WAS THAT POWERFUL'

At the center of the case was his claim in the gun registration document that he was not taking any illegal drugs when he was purchasing a firearm in 2018.

The charges were brought after his plea agreement with Special Counsel David Weiss fell apart under scrutiny by the judge overseeing the case. Republican critics at the time slammed what they called a "sweetheart deal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden's trial began just days after the historic conviction against Trump. The former president was found guilty on 34 counts for falsifying business records pertaining to the hush money payment that was made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump is appealing the verdict.

Trump's defenders have alleged the verdict was the result of the weaponization of the justice system while his critics point to the ongoing trial of the current president's son to dispute the claims.