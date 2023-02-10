Expand / Collapse search
Biden mocked for saying 'every time I hear' POTUS 'I look around and say where the hell is he?': 'Me too, Joe'

Biden is the oldest person to ever serve as President.

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
President Joe Biden was mocked by conservatives Friday after he insinuated that he still can't believe he's the President of the United States. His comments came during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting at the White House.

"Every time I hear ‘the President of the United States,' I look around and say, ‘Where the hell is he?’" Biden said.

Conservatives reacted to the quip on Twitter.

"Me too, Joe," Ian Haworth, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, tweeted.

WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR KATE BEDINGFIELD TO STEP DOWN

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to discuss Social Security and Medicare held at the University of Tampa on February 09, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to discuss Social Security and Medicare held at the University of Tampa on February 09, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Tom Spencer, an attorney and member of the Federalist Society, tweeted similarly, "So do we."

Former Trump White House lawyer Andrew Kloster agreed.

"Me too. Me too," he tweeted.

MANCHIN FURIOUS WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE OVER CLIMATE LAW'S IMPLEMENTATION: ‘THIS IS BULLSHIT’

"We all wonder the same thing," Brett Eazell, who serves as Young America Foundation's senior social media manager tweeted. He added, "Everyday is a new day for Joe."

National Review's Claude Thompson wrote, "UNINTENTIONAL PUNCH LINES."

"That's also what I've been saying these past couple years," GOP rapid response staffer Jake Schneider commented.

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel on Tuesday for coverage of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. 

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel on Tuesday for coverage of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address.  (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden is expected to announce whether he plans to seek re-election in 2024 early this year. At 80 years old, he is the oldest President to ever occupy the White House. In recent weeks, polling has shown him trailing both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 matchups.

