Biden mocked for saying 'every time I hear' POTUS 'I look around and say where the hell is he?': 'Me too, Joe'

President Joe Biden was mocked by conservatives Friday after he insinuated that he still can't believe he's the President of the United States. His comments came during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting at the White House.

"Every time I hear ‘the President of the United States,' I look around and say, ‘Where the hell is he?’" Biden said.

Conservatives reacted to the quip on Twitter.

"Me too, Joe," Ian Haworth, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, tweeted.

Tom Spencer, an attorney and member of the Federalist Society, tweeted similarly, "So do we."

Former Trump White House lawyer Andrew Kloster agreed.

"Me too. Me too," he tweeted.

"We all wonder the same thing," Brett Eazell, who serves as Young America Foundation's senior social media manager tweeted. He added, "Everyday is a new day for Joe."

National Review's Claude Thompson wrote, "UNINTENTIONAL PUNCH LINES."

"That's also what I've been saying these past couple years," GOP rapid response staffer Jake Schneider commented.

Biden is expected to announce whether he plans to seek re-election in 2024 early this year. At 80 years old, he is the oldest President to ever occupy the White House. In recent weeks, polling has shown him trailing both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 matchups.