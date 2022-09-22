Expand / Collapse search
Biden missed 'massive opportunity' to deter Russian nuclear escalation at UN: Rep. Mike Gallagher

Wisconsin Republican 'disappointed' Biden didn't send a 'clear signal' on Putin's nuclear threat

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher says he was 'disappointed' President Biden didn't take full advantage of his United Nations address to deter Putin.

Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher argued President Biden didn't take full advantage of his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday, telling "America's Newsroom" Thursday he was "disappointed" Biden failed to clearly signal that NATO would take "forceful" action against Russia in response to any nuclear warfare in the Ukraine conflict.

BIDEN IN UN SPEECH ACCUSES RUSSIA OF ‘EXTREMELY SIGNIFICANT’ VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL CHARTER

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER: Putin is obviously trying to blackmail us. He's trying to intimidate the West. And I think the president missed a massive opportunity to clearly signal that if Putin were to take this step, this massive escalatory step, that NATO would respond very forcefully. And I think sending that clear signal actually gives us the best chance of deterring nuclear escalation. Time and time again, this administration talks itself out of taking the steps necessary to give the Ukrainians what they need to win.  Right now, they're delaying the provision of certain weapon systems, the ATACMS are at the top of the list, because they fear that this will be provocative. But it's the fear of provocation that I think is actually causing Putin to go further and further. So I was very disappointed that the president didn't take advantage of the forum he had at the U.N. 

