Rep. Waltz urges Biden to be tough on 'war criminal' Putin as Ukraine war rages on: 'Rhetoric matters a lot'

Biden suggested during a '60 Minutes' interview Ukraine cannot win the war until Russian troops exit

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Waltz reacts to Biden's Russia-Ukraine war comments: 'Rhetoric matters a lot here'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., joined 'Varney & Co.' to discuss the president suggesting Ukraine can only win the war with Russia if Russian troops retreat.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned "rhetoric matters a lot," urging President Biden to be tough on Putin after he suggested during a recent "60 Minutes" interview that Ukraine would not win the war until Russian troops exit the country. Waltz joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." on Monday to discuss the "issues" surrounding the offensive and what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy needs to prevail. 

RUSSIA SAYS GERMANY ‘CROSSED’ RED LINE IN ARMS SUPPLY TO UKRAINE

MICHAEL WALTZ: I think the rhetoric matters a lot here. Putin is a monster. We are seeing war crime after war crime be exposed as these areas are liberated, and Biden this week in the UN needs to be that clear that Putin is an absolute war criminal. 

Putin was just meeting with Xi, and Xi and Putin were talking about their increased cooperation going forward. On top of that, you have China buying up all the oil and gas that Europe is not now. Europe is going to go into an absolute energy and economic crisis this winter, so time is not on our side. We've got to help Zelenskyy win. 

