Pence: Biden's done more damage to US than any president in modern history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence said President Biden "has done more damage to America than any president in modern history" Saturday on "One Nation."

"I think President Biden has done more damage to America than any president in modern history," he told host Brian Kilmeade. "In 14 short months, inflation's at a 40-year-high. We have the worst crisis on our border in American history. Gasoline prices are up 70%. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the mishandling of the COVID pandemic and the list goes on."

MANCHIN CALLS BIDEN LIFTING TITLE 42 BORDER POLICY 'FRIGHTENING DECISION'

Pence is "very proud of the way that Republicans have been the loyal opposition," saying they have "called out [the Biden administration's] failings consistently."

The right-wing movement "has always been a movement driven by ‘we the people,'" he continued.

" … [A]ll along the way, it was the American people advancing American ideals, traditional values, [and] a strong military."

The movement has always been driven by ideas, he said.

The rescinding of Title 42 will exacerbate "the worst border crisis in American history," he continued. Title 42 allowed for migrants to be returned immediately to Mexico.

The former vice president shared estimates that the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border daily could spike from 7,000 to 18,000.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

" … [M]ake no mistake about it, the radical Left is in the saddle in the Democratic Party, and they [have] an open borders policy. And whether it be when they stopped building the wall, when they ended ‘remain in Mexico,' this latest step of repealing Title 42. I think it's all about advancing their open borders policy to the great detriment of the American people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He emphasized the need for a "solid agenda" for the Right.