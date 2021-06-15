US adversaries 'salivating' over Joe Biden's 'America last' agenda: Tomi Lahren

In a press conference in Brussels, President Biden attacked former President Trump for "phony populism" and claimed Republican leadership is fractured. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren ripped the president and mainstream media, which largely ignored his comments.

BIDEN SLAMS REPUBLICANS WHILE ON FOREIGN SOIL IN BREAK WITH POLITICAL NORMS

TOMI LAHREN: It's the party of unity, so we're told. I hate to burst sleepy Joe Biden's bubble here, but the party is not fractured. Yes, the bulk of the party. We are still Trump supporters. We're 75 million-plus strong. And guess what, Joe? We're not going anywhere. They can bring up January 6 every day if they want for the next year or next two years, next three years. It doesn't diminish the fact that we have America-first conservatives in this country. 75 million-plus strong.

We see what this "America last" agenda is doing to our country. The world sees what an "America last" agenda is doing to our country. Our enemies are salivating over it. They love the fact that our president is clearly unstable, clearly unwell – you can tell from his performance and his fumbles. That's not me saying that because I want him to be that way. Trust me, I wish that he was strong, even if he is a Democrat. But this is the media shielding Joe Biden. This is the media playing a double standard, the only standard that they know.

