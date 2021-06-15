Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

US adversaries 'salivating' over Joe Biden's 'America last' agenda: Tomi Lahren

The president took shots at the Republican party while overseas, an act his campaign criticized former President Trump for in 2019.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tomi Lahren: Our 'enemies are salivating' over Biden's 'America last' agenda Video

Tomi Lahren: Our 'enemies are salivating' over Biden's 'America last' agenda

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren says the Republican party is not fractured, despite what President Biden has said.

In a press conference in Brussels, President Biden attacked former President Trump for "phony populism" and claimed Republican leadership is fractured. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren ripped the president and mainstream media, which largely ignored his comments.

BIDEN SLAMS REPUBLICANS WHILE ON FOREIGN SOIL IN BREAK WITH POLITICAL NORMS

TOMI LAHREN: It's the party of unity, so we're told. I hate to burst sleepy Joe Biden's bubble here, but the party is not fractured. Yes, the bulk of the party. We are still Trump supporters. We're 75 million-plus strong. And guess what, Joe? We're not going anywhere. They can bring up January 6 every day if they want for the next year or next two years, next three years. It doesn't diminish the fact that we have America-first conservatives in this country. 75 million-plus strong. 

We see what this "America last" agenda is doing to our country. The world sees what an "America last" agenda is doing to our country. Our enemies are salivating over it. They love the fact that our president is clearly unstable, clearly unwell – you can tell from his performance and his fumbles. That's not me saying that because I want him to be that way. Trust me, I wish that he was strong, even if he is a Democrat. But this is the media shielding Joe Biden. This is the media playing a double standard, the only standard that they know. 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW

Biden takes heat for criticizing GOP while calling Putin a 'worthy adversary' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.