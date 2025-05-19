Bernie Sanders agrees Democratic Party is 'threat to democracy,' removed process from its constituents

Expand / Collapse search
Hanna Panreck
Sen. Bernie Sanders: Both parties in the political system are 'largely corrupt' Video

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Both parties in the political system are 'largely corrupt'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., explains why he considers the nation's political system 'largely corrupt' and aims to fight 'authoritarianism' under President Donald Trump's administration on 'Special Report.'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., agreed with comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh on Monday, who argued that the Democratic Party has completely robbed their constituents of the democratic process and that the party is a threat to democracy. 

"Over the last four elections, Democrats, we felt that we didn’t have a say on who could be president," Schulz said on his "Flagrant" podcast. "We talk a lot about the Republicans being autocrats and oligarchs and taking over democracy. But from the Democrat perspective, and I’m a lifelong Democrat, I felt like the Democratic Party completely removed the democratic process from its constituents. And I think they need to have some accountability of that."

The progressive senator agreed, adding, "no argument here."

The Vermont senator has been touring the country with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour that's drawn large crowds.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders joined the hosts of the "Flagrant" podcast on Monday. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Schulz said he felt the party stole the nomination from Sanders in 2016, when he narrowly lost the Democratic primary to establishment favorite Hillary Clinton, who went on to lose to Donald Trump.

"And I’ll be honest, it broke my heart when you supported them," Schulz told Sanders.

"In the world that I live in, you've got a choice. And I know a lot of people, including my wife, agree with you, but you’re down to a choice," Sanders said. "Is it going to be Hillary Clinton? Or is it going to be Donald Trump? Not a great choice."

Singh posed another question to Sanders about the Democratic Party being a threat to democracy.

Bernie Sanders waves on stage at "fighting the oligarchy" event in LA

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to the crowd during a "Fighting Oligarchy" event in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 12, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"Could we not also say, ostensibly, there hasn’t been a fair primary for the Democrats since 2008, are they not also a threat to democracy?" he asked.

Sanders replied, "yes."

"Fair enough," he added. "I’m not going to argue with that point. And that’s why I’m proudly an Independent."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.