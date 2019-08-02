Ben Shapiro sums up Dem debates: The Kamala Harris 'moment' is over, it's now a two-person race

Ben Shapiro summed up the two nights of Democratic presidential debates by declaring Sen. Kamala Harris' "moment" has ended and predicted a two-person race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Speaking on the "Ben Shapiro Show" podcast, the Daily Wire editor-in-chief said Harris failed to effectively respond to attacks during Wednesday's debate from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Biden, and could not defend her health care plan.

"The Kamala moment is over. This is now becoming a Joe Biden versus Elizabeth Warren race and it's doing so pretty quickly," he said, likening Harris' previous rise in the polls to a similar point in 2015 when Carly Fiorina had a strong debate performance.

Shapiro emphasized the "brutal" challenge to Harris' record as a California prosecutor from Gabbard, saying Gabbard "brought the hammer about as hard as I've seen someone bring a hammer in a presidential debate since Chris Christie went after Marco Rubio."

"This is the meme from 'The Simpsons': stop, stop, he's already dead."

During Wednesday's debate, Gabbard challenged Harris' record, claiming she imprisoned hundreds of people for marijuana violations then made light of her past reported use of cannabis during a more recent interview.

"Senator Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president, but I'm deeply concerned about this record," Gabbard said.

"There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

Shapiro said Harris was "incredibly defensive" about the moment in a post-debate interview, where she mocked Gabbard's low polling numbers and referred to herself as a "top-tier candidate."

"You can see Kamala Harris knew exactly what had happened. ... Bad, bad night for Kamala Harris," he said, adding that Biden, for the most part, had a strong debate performance.