©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York City

Dave Portnoy celebrates not living in NYC after Democratic socialist Mamdani's mayoral win

'Thank god I don't live there anymore'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election Tuesday, which did not please Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Late last month, Portnoy revealed that he had conversations with the company's "finance guys" about potentially moving the company out of New York, and told them to "start looking around for property."

"Honestly, I’ve given that a lot of thought … going to Hoboken or Jersey City or something," Portnoy said on a livestream. "I don’t want to f---ing have an office (in Manhattan)."

Dave Portnoy and Zohran Mamdani

Dave Portnoy is happy he no longer lives in New York after Zohran Mamdani's big win. (Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA Today Network; Hiroko Masuike/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Portnoy's nightmare has come true, as the 34-year-old Democratic socialist is set to hold office beginning in January. The morning after the election, Portnoy essentially gave a shrug.

"If this is what the people of NYC want, than [sic] so be it. Thank god I don’t live there anymore," he posted on X.

In an interview with FOX Business in July, Portnoy called Mamdani a "communist" and "one of the worst, scariest candidates."

"He hates capitalism, he wants a fundamental shift in what has built this country, and he doesn’t really particularly hide it," Portnoy said.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announces a major merger with FOX Sports

Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy is seen before the Florida Atlantic Owls and Loyola (Il) Ramblers game in the Barstool Invitational at Wintrust Arena on Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images/Michael Hickey)

Portnoy went on to accuse Mamdani of being quick to "side with terrorists" and cited his criticism of Boston police for allegedly not reading Dzhokhar Tsarnaev his Miranda rights when he was finally arrested in 2013 for the deadly Boston Marathon bombing.

"His reaction to that [the bombing] is ‘how did the police not read this guy the Miranda acts when he’s sitting in a boat,’ not the people he killed. This is somebody in a city where 9/11 happened. He’d be quicker to blame the finance people in the building than the people who flew the planes into the buildings," Portnoy said.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says insensitive speech "can have repercussions" amid social media posts across the country mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, spoke with Fox News Digital about whether Barstool would fire employees due to insensitive speech surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who controversially stayed in the race.

Fox News' David Spector contributed to this report.

